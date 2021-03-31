 
checkAd

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 MARCH 2021 AT 1:30 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 23 March 2021 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payments for share based incentive programmes. The share reward payments are related to performance period 2019–2020 of Cargotec’s share-based incentive programme launched in 2017 as well as second matching period of matching share programme and 2019 restricted shares programme launched in 2019.

In the share issue, 75,691 own class B shares held by the company have been transferred today without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive programmes in accordance with the programme-specific terms and conditions. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the programmes is available in stock exchange releases published on 8 February 2017 and on 20 February 2019.

After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 224,840 own class B shares.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

Cargotec Corporation
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 MARCH 2021 AT 1:30 PM (EEST) Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 23 March 2021 decided on a directed share issue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
29.03.21
Cargotec’s comparable operating profit for 2020 in accordance with the new definition
26.03.21
Cargotec sells Navis business to technology investment firm Accel-KKR for an enterprise value of EUR 380 million
23.03.21
Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2021
23.03.21
Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021
23.03.21
CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021
15.03.21
Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
11.03.21
MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
09.03.21
Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
08.03.21
Kalmar’s RTG and Mobile Equipment Solutions to form the backbone of Vientiane Logistics Park’s new Dry Port in Laos