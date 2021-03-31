 
checkAd

Affimed and NKMax America Announce FDA Clearance of IND Application to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK-01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:30  |  53   |   |   

Heidelberg, Germany and Santa Ana, Calif., March 31, 2021 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and NKMax America Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an investigational new drug application (IND) for an Affimed and NKMax America co-sponsored Phase 1/2a  dose escalation and expansion study in which the two companies will investigate the combination of AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A innate cell engager (ICE), and SNK-01, an autologous NK-cell product, in patients suffering from tumors known to express EGFR. The combination represents a novel approach to exploring innate immunity-based therapeutics to treat patients with solid tumors who failed conventional therapy with the aim to improve outcomes for high-medical need patient populations.

“This combination is part of our overall development strategy for AFM24, the first and only innate cell engager in clinical development for solid tumors. In addition to NK cell-based combinations, we are also developing AFM24 as single agent and in combination with atezolizumab in several tumor indications,” said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Affimed’s Chief Medical Officer. “The mechanism of action of the two compounds could be highly synergistic as AFM24 has strong binding affinity to NK cells, directing them to kill tumor cells. Moreover, this combination approach represents an opportunity to supplement patients with dysregulated innate immune systems with targeted cellular therapy.”  

“The FDA clearance of our IND application for SNK-01 in combination with AFM24 is an important milestone for our Natural Killer cell therapy development program,” said Stephen Chen, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer of NKMax America.  “We look forward to investigating this combination as part of our comprehensive strategy aimed at producing a cell therapy for patients with advanced/metastatic EGFR-expressing cancers.”

Further Information About the AFM24/SNK-01 Phase 1/2a study

The Phase 1/2a study is based on preclinical in vitro testing, combining Affimed’s ICE AFM24 with NKMax America autologous NK-cell product SNK-01, which showed enhanced activity of NK cell induced target cell killing. The Phase 1/2a study will be an open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, US only, dose escalation trial to evaluate the combination in adult patients with EGFR-expressing tumors. The primary objective of the phase 1 study part will be to establish the safety and the recommended phase 2 dose of AFM24/SNK-01 combination, as well as to evaluate pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary activity in patients with advanced cancers expressing EGFR. The phase 2a portion of the study will evaluate the preliminary efficacy of AFM24 in patients with select solid tumor subtypes.

Seite 1 von 3


Affimed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affimed and NKMax America Announce FDA Clearance of IND Application to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK-01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors Heidelberg, Germany and Santa Ana, Calif., March 31, 2021 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and NKMax America Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Affimed Announces Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021
10.03.21
Affimed Announces Continuation of REDIRECT, a Registration-directed Study of AFM13 in PTCL, after Positive Preplanned Interim Futility Analysis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:51 Uhr
120
Affimed - Chancen und Risiken