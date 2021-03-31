Cancer Genetics and StemoniX Announce Merger Closing

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company” or “CGI”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), an emerging leader in novel drug discovery techniques, and StemoniX, Inc. (“StemoniX”), a company empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies, today announced their recently approved transaction has closed, and in connection with the merger, Cancer Genetics, Inc. was renamed Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”) effective March 30, 2021. StemoniX will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Vyant Bio will be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol VYNT beginning on March 31, 2021. The name and ticker change will align the Company’s strategic focus on the creation of a leading biotechnology and drug discovery platform business.

Vyant Bio is now positioned to integrate human-powered scientific and technology-based systems with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the Company’s proprietary pipeline. The merger of the two companies represents a bold new chapter in drug discovery, creating a unique platform using in vivo, in vitro, and in silico technologies to identify repurposed and novel therapeutics to fight diseases in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

The merger has attracted highly experienced board and management team members who share a vision of creating world-class capabilities. Management teams from both companies will join forces for Vyant Bio, led by health science veteran Jay Roberts, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer, innovation thought-leader Ping Yeh, Vyant Bio’s new Chief Innovation Officer, and Andrew LaFrence, incoming Chief Financial Officer, an accomplished public company financial executive and former KPMG audit partner.

“Vyant Bio will now jumpstart an exciting clinical pipeline of therapeutics from its Drug Discovery Engine for purposes of out-licensing to partners worldwide,” stated Jay Roberts. “We worked tirelessly throughout 2020 and Q1 2021 to identify and complete this merger with StemoniX and are very excited to bring the best of these two companies together in a shared culture and vision for the future – to create safer and more effective therapeutics and meaningful shareholder value.”