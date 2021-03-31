 
checkAd

AB “Linas” the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convocation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:39  |  71   |   |   


Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Linas” (company code 147689083, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys) will be held on April 30, 2021 acc. to the decision and initiative of the Board.

Date of the meeting – April 30, 2021, Friday.

Time of the meeting – 13:00  a.m.  Registration of participants from 12:00  a.m. till 12:45 a.m.

Place of the meeting – AB “Linas” premises, S. Kerbedzio str. 23, Panevezys.

 Taking into account that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 includes the day of the Shareholders Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot.

Agenda of the meeting:

  1. The conclusion of the auditor about consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2020 and annual report.
  2. Confirmation of consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2020 and presentation of consolidated annual report.
  3. Company’s allotment of profit (loss).
  4. Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2020.
  5. Election of members to the Supervisory Board
  6. Approval of the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee.
  7. Cancellation of Company’s members of the Audit Committee.
  8. Election of members to the Audit Committee.

The accounting date of General Meeting of Shareholders is April 23, 2021. In the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders have the right to participate and vote persons who were company’s shareholders at the end of accounting date (April 23, 2021), personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting right transferring contract is signed.

The record day of the rights shall be 13 May 2021 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).

The Company doesn’t form the right to participate and to vote in the meeting with the help of electronic communication equipment.

Decision projects on the agenda, documents which will be presented for General meeting of Shareholders are announced in company’s web page http://www.linas.lt . The shareholders of the company have the right to acquaint with this information on working days from 9:00 a.m till 16:00 a.m. at company’s premises S.Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys.

Seite 1 von 3
Linas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB “Linas” the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convocation Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Linas” (company code 147689083, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys) will be held on April 30, 2021 acc. to the decision and initiative of the Board. Date of the meeting – April 30, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration