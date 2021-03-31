AB “Linas” the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convocation

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Linas” (company code 147689083, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys) will be held on April 30, 2021 acc. to the decision and initiative of the Board.

Time of the meeting – 13:00 a.m. Registration of participants from 12:00 a.m. till 12:45 a.m.

Place of the meeting – AB “Linas” premises, S. Kerbedzio str. 23, Panevezys.

Taking into account that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 includes the day of the Shareholders Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot.

Agenda of the meeting:

The conclusion of the auditor about consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2020 and annual report. Confirmation of consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2020 and presentation of consolidated annual report. Company’s allotment of profit (loss). Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2020. Election of members to the Supervisory Board Approval of the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee. Cancellation of Company’s members of the Audit Committee. Election of members to the Audit Committee.

The accounting date of General Meeting of Shareholders is April 23, 2021. In the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders have the right to participate and vote persons who were company’s shareholders at the end of accounting date (April 23, 2021), personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting right transferring contract is signed.

The record day of the rights shall be 13 May 2021 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).

The Company doesn’t form the right to participate and to vote in the meeting with the help of electronic communication equipment.

Decision projects on the agenda, documents which will be presented for General meeting of Shareholders are announced in company’s web page http://www.linas.lt . The shareholders of the company have the right to acquaint with this information on working days from 9:00 a.m till 16:00 a.m. at company’s premises S.Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys.