RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2021)

Dinslaken, Germany, 31 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The client is a large social enterprise consisting of 23 houses. These include old people's and nursing residences with inpatient, semi-inpatient, day and short-term care, assisted living as well as multi-generational residential homes and residential communities for older people. The company will use "iTWO fm" - the CAFM solution (Computer-Aided Facility Management) of the RIB platform - to manage the maintenance of the individual houses and to handle the rental management of all flats including the associated services.

Michael Heinrichs, Managing Director RIB IMS: "With "iTWO fm", our customer has the possibility to implement the three relevant focal points of rental management, maintenance and setting and documentation in accordance with the Medical Devices Act. In addition, the proper documentation of all medical devices including implemented employee instructions on specific medical devices can be ensured. With the help of our RIB platform and the modern iTWO technology, the social enterprise will be able to achieve its Smart Building 4.0 strategy in the coming years. We are very pleased to be able to accompany and shape this journey."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

