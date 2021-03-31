 
checkAd

OneSpaWorld Completes Previously Announced Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 12:45  |  46   |   |   

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) (“OneSpaWorld,” or the “Company”), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced that its previously announced leadership transitions will take effect today, March, 31, 2021.

Glenn Fusfield, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, will retire today after 20 years of service. Glenn will continue to serve as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2001 through 2018, will assume the title of Chief Executive Officer once again.

As announced on September 16, 2020, Susan Bonner commenced her employment as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company on October 13, 2020. In her position, Ms. Bonner is part of the executive leadership team and has global responsibility for overseeing the successful direction, planning and execution of all aspects of OneSpaWorld’s revenue and operating initiatives to further accelerate the Company’s growth plan.

Marc Magliacano, OneSpaWorld Board member and Managing Partner of L Catterton, commented: “Today marks the completion of the CEO transition we announced last September, and I want to personally thank Glenn for his significant contributions over the past 20 years at OneSpaWorld. We are delighted to have Leonard reassume the position of Chief Executive Officer, a role he held with the Company for 17 years. We believe that Leonard’s continuing leadership as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, combined with the talents of our expansive management team that now includes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial officer, positions the Company to maximize the power of its vast operating platform and leadership position in the operation of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships, to take OneSpaWorld to new heights as operations resume.”

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Glenn is a long-time partner and I am grateful for his expertise and contributions to the success of our Company. I will miss working alongside him and look forward to benefiting from his insights as a member of the Board.”

Glenn Fusfield commented: “The past 20 years have been extremely rewarding for me, and I am honored to have worked with an incredible team. Together we have achieved and exceeded many goals, including securing more than 90% market share in the operation of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships by delivering exceptional performance and innovation in service for our cruise line and destination resort partners and their customers. I leave with tremendous satisfaction in all that we have accomplished and I am pleased to be able to continue to contribute as a member of the Board of Directors. I remain confident that the best years lie ahead for OneSpaWorld.”

Seite 1 von 3
OneSpaWorld Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSpaWorld Completes Previously Announced Leadership Transition OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) (“OneSpaWorld,” or the “Company”), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Henry Schein Strengthens Its Commitment to Ambulatory Surgery Market With a Majority Investment in ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
OneSpaWorld Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results