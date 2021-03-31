 
Megaport Launches Megaport Virtual Edge, an On-demand NFV Service with Immediate Support for Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity with Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect

31.03.2021   

Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) enables businesses to modernise their network by hosting on-demand network functions natively on Megaport's global Software Defined Network

BRISBANE, Australia, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the launch of Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), an on-demand vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization (NFV) service that enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN). With MVE, companies can host network functions such as virtual routers, SD-WAN controllers, and future networking technologies directly on Megaport's global platform to extend their network functions closer to the edge, in real time, and without the need to deploy hardware.

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE's built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport's private SDN. Virtualised devices hosted on MVE can utilise the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centres, and private clouds.

At launch, MVE is available in 15 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe with 6 additional locations to be available at the end of April. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual devices near concentrations of users to localise traffic and optimise data termination for performance.

Supercharging SD-WAN Connectivity

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. However, dependence on end-to-end internet connections to key services and resources can impact performance, availability, and security. With MVE, customers can host localised virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport's global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

