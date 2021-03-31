Vontier Announces Appointment of Maryrose Sylvester to Its Board of Directors

Ms. Sylvester is a strategic, growth-oriented leader who is passionate about technology, innovation, sustainability, and automation. Most recently, she served as U.S. Managing Director and U.S. Head of Electrification for ABB Group, a global technology company, operating mainly in areas of electrification, robotics, power, and automation. Prior to joining ABB Group, Ms. Sylvester spent more than 30 years at GE, serving most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Current, a digital power service business that delivers integrated energy systems, and was a member of GE’s Corporate Executive Council, GE’s Commercial Counsel, and was instrumental in helping to launch the GE Women’s Network. She serves on the board of directors of Harley-Davidson, Inc., the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, and is a member of its Human Resources and Nominating and Governance Committees. She also serves on the board of Waste Management, Inc., North America’s leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services, and is a member of its Management Development and Compensation Committee. She holds an undergraduate degree in Procurement and Production Management from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Cleveland State University.

Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vontier, said, “Maryrose is an experienced board member with a proven track record of transforming industrial businesses, applying digital technologies, developing new business models, and launching product and service innovation. We look forward to her contributions to the Vontier board as we explore evolving opportunities to drive compounding growth.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005142/en/