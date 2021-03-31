 
Lattice Announces Strategic Advisory Board

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in psilocybin research and cannabis company, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, a group of respected business leaders that will provide guidance to Lattice’s executive team as it continues to build and strengthen the Company's portfolio of cannabis and psilocybin related brands and products

"We have assembled a group of outstanding individuals with exceptional track records in the cannabis field to advise Management going forward,” said Guy Cook, President and CEO of Lattice Biologics. "The Strategic Advisory Board will play an important role in providing guidance and insight to Lattice as we pursue our growth strategy. Together, we look forward to building maximum shareholder value.

Inaugural members of Lattice’s Strategic Advisory Board include:

Chris Jones – Mr. Jones is the President and Founder of CANNABIS XPRESS, which is leading a roll out of quick-service cannabis retail stores across Ontario. Prior to founding CANNABIS XPRESS, Chris was the Founder and President of an early chain of several cannabis retail stores in Ontario, and had a successful exit via a public and private share sale and also served in Corporate Development for Origin House (acquired by Cresco Labs). Chris's varied background; in entrepreneurship, finance, retail sales, fund-raising, and retail store management, provides an excellent resource for Lattice’s growth strategy. “I’m excited to be part of Lattice’s new venture, and look forward to working with Guy and the rest of the team,” said Chris Jones, President of CANNABIS XPRESS.

Ian Kerwin - Mr. Kerwin is a founder of Thrive California Industries; the sole owner of an Operating Cannabis Manufacturer and Distributor in California. He is the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Canadian Hemp Coalition; Industrial Hemp growers and processors. He was instrumental in the growth and cultivation of over 6000 acres of Industrial Hemp in Canada for extraction and processing.

Mr. Kerwin has a background in engineering, construction, manufacturing and design for healthcare and cannabis, he has been instrumental in raising millions for and building of many licensed operations globally.

Additionally, he has successfully executed applications, designs and construction for Health Canada regulated Psilocybin research and Dealer licenses.

“I’m excited to explore the new horizons with Lattice and to enhance the company’s vision into multi-state Cannabis and Psilocybin markets.”

