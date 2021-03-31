 
checkAd

Digiday Names VIZIO SmartCast Best Connected TV Platform in Video and TV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that SmartCast, the award-winning smart TV platform available to millions of viewers, has been recognized as the winner of the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards in the category of Best Connected TV Platform for its work in delivering experiences for consumers and advertisers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005324/en/

Digiday Video & TV Awards Winner (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digiday Video & TV Awards Winner (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digiday, a leading authority for brands, agencies and media companies known for its unvarnished global view of the media and marketing industries, noted that VIZIO’s SmartCast was selected in part for the way it “supports connectivity and unlocks user control” — including voice-activated experiences across Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices. “The platform also connects with mobile devices of all kinds. SmartCast audiences are never far from their content, and with so many providers packed into the platform, they’re never short on choices,” wrote Digiday’s judges in the award announcement.

VIZIO also made the 2021 Digiday Video and TV Awards shortlist for Best TV Ad Tech Innovation for its work with the addressable advertising consortium Project OAR. VIZIO was also recognized as a finalist for TV Executive of the Year1.

“VIZIO built SmartCast with a vision toward how TV can be experienced and utilized in a connected home, not just today but years from now, and not only for the enjoyment of consumers but as an interconnected ecosystem for the programmers and brands that fuel the entertainment industry,” says VIZIO Chief Technology Officer, Bill Baxter. “We are thrilled at the accolades this approach has earned and we’re inspired to continue innovating at this exciting time.”

SmartCast is VIZIO’s operating system that comes with every VIZIO Smart TV and powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box with content for every genre. SmartCast provides audiences with home-screen access to hundred of free channels and must-have streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock, with interoperability built-in and access to streaming services from devices with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop directly onto the big screen.

The Digiday Awards are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. Digiday’s awards programs are considered to be among the most influential in the industry.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

_________________________
1https://digiday.com/awards/2021-digiday-video-and-tv-awards-shortlist/

VIZIO Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digiday Names VIZIO SmartCast Best Connected TV Platform in Video and TV VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that SmartCast, the award-winning smart TV platform available to millions of viewers, has been recognized as the winner of the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards in the category of Best Connected TV Platform for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Henry Schein Strengthens Its Commitment to Ambulatory Surgery Market With a Majority Investment in ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
VIZIO Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering