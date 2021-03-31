 
checkAd

KKR Augments Asset-Based Finance Investing with Appointments to Global Private Credit Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointments of two Managing Directors in the firm’s global private credit team who will focus on sourcing investment opportunities in the specialty lending and private asset-based finance (“ABF”) markets. Jim Lees and Vaibhav Piplapure (“VP”) join the firm as Managing Directors based in New York and London, respectively.

“We are energized by the growth and evolution of non-corporate private lending,” said Dan Pietrzak, Partner and Co-head of Private Credit at KKR based in New York. “The addition of Jim and VP to our growing ABF team further bolsters our leadership in this space and we will continue to add senior resources to the team as we pursue the large opportunity set that we believe exists across a range of sectors and geographies.”

Messrs. Lees and Piplapure collectively have over 45 years of experience in ABF investments, specialty lending and structured finance and will join KKR’s 75 person private credit team, which includes 20 investment professionals focused on ABF investing.

Mr. Lees joins KKR from Wells Fargo Securities where he was Managing Director in the ABF business responsible for overseeing new client originations across a wide range of small and large specialty finance companies, financial institutions and alternative asset managers. Mr. Piplapure most recently served as Co-Head of Specialty Finance at M&G Investments where he helped to establish a business line focused on originating, structuring and investing in consumer and mortgage credit portfolio opportunities in Europe.

Matthieu Boulanger, Partner and Co-head of Private Credit at KKR based in London, said: “Jim and VP’s deep expertise and relationships in the private ABF markets will help us identify and access an even greater number of under-served and mispriced lending opportunities that offer our investors attractive and uncorrelated income.”

Since 2016, KKR has deployed more than $4 billion in 39 ABF investments globally. KKR’s portfolio includes 9 proprietary loan origination platforms focused on themes in consumer/mortgage finance, hard assets, SME and contractual cash flows which have a combined total new loan origination capacity estimated at $2 billion. KKR has established these lending businesses in partnership with experienced industry management teams to pursue specific lending markets that the firm finds attractive.

KKR’s credit business has approximately $156 billion of assets under management, including approximately $49 billion within its private credit platform as of December 31, 2020 (pro forma to include Global Atlantic’s assets following KKR’s acquisition of Global Atlantic on February 1, 2021).

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Augments Asset-Based Finance Investing with Appointments to Global Private Credit Team KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointments of two Managing Directors in the firm’s global private credit team who will focus on sourcing investment opportunities in the specialty lending and private asset-based finance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Henry Schein Strengthens Its Commitment to Ambulatory Surgery Market With a Majority Investment in ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
KKR Acquires Five Building Industrial Real Estate Portfolio in Phoenix
30.03.21
Optiv Security Introduces Enterprise Lab Focused on IoT in IT
24.03.21
KKR Prices $500,000,000 of 4.625% Subordinated Notes Due 2061
24.03.21
BMG and KKR Join Forces to Acquire Music Rights
22.03.21
KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the First Quarter
22.03.21
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
11.03.21
KKR Bolsters Global Private Equity Business with Appointment of Dinesh Paliwal
10.03.21
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Footprint into Denver Market
09.03.21
Paige Secures Financing from KKR for Total Series C Funding Round of Over $125 Million
04.03.21
KKR Appoints Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes as New Independent Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann