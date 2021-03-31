 
checkAd

Aptorum Group Announces Dosing First Human Subject in a Phase I Clinical Trial of ALS-4, a First-in-Class Small Molecule Drug Designed to Treat Infections caused by Staphylococcus Aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced dosing the first human subject in its Phase I clinical trial evaluating ALS-4, an orally-administered small molecule drug for the treatment of infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA.

The first-in-human Phase I trial is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered ALS-4 in healthy male and female adult volunteers. The study plans to enroll up to 48 and 24 healthy volunteers for the single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, respectively. Enrollment for the first cohort of SAD has been completed and we continue to enroll individuals for other cohorts of the trial.

Dr. Clark Cheng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group, commented: “The first human subject dosed in the ALS-4 clinical trial marks a significant milestone toward delivering a new mechanism of action for the potential treatment of infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. Since 1958, when vancomycin was first approved, only one additional agent, daptomycin (of which both antibiotics are primarily IV based treatment requiring patients to remain in in-patient settings during treatment) has gained regulatory approval for the treatment of MRSA bacteremia and despite this, clinical failure and mortality rates for this major infectious disease remain critically high. Subject to the upcoming clinical trial, we believe ALS-4 could be a potential new anti-infective agent adopting a unique anti-virulence approach to achieve effective outcomes for these patients. We are excited to embark on our Phase I trial and are looking forward to completing the trial as swiftly as possible.”

About ALS-4

As part of Aptorum Group’s Acticule infectious disease platform, ALS-4 is a novel first-in-class orally administered small molecule drug based on an anti-virulence approach targeting staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. ALS-4 targets the antimicrobial resistant properties of the bacteria and is believed to render the bacteria highly susceptible to the host’s immune clearance. ALS-4 is targeted for potential administration both on a standalone or a combined basis with other existing antibiotics such as vancomycin.

Seite 1 von 3
Aptorum Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptorum Group Announces Dosing First Human Subject in a Phase I Clinical Trial of ALS-4, a First-in-Class Small Molecule Drug Designed to Treat Infections caused by Staphylococcus Aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Regulatory News: Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced dosing the first human …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Henry Schein Strengthens Its Commitment to Ambulatory Surgery Market With a Majority Investment in ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer