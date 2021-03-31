 
Verano Holdings to Continue Expansion in Pennsylvania through Accretive Transaction

  • Expected to enhance Verano’s retail footprint in Pennsylvania, adding three coveted locations in key Pittsburgh metropolitan area.
  • Expected to increase Verano’s access to Pennsylvania’s growing population of nearly 400,000 registered medical marijuana patients.
  • Will further strengthen Verano's experienced leadership with an engaged and aligned local management team.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of The Healing Center, LLC, adding three highly productive, award-winning dispensaries in the Pittsburgh-metro area. On closing, the acquisition will enhance Verano’s presence in Pennsylvania and will further the Company’s position as a U.S. market leader. Closing on the foregoing transaction is subject to customary conditions, contingencies, and approvals, including regulatory approval.

“After going public last month, Pennsylvania quickly became a priority for targeted expansion, as it will be integral to our future growth plan,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “Upon completion of this deal, pending all required approvals, we will measurably increase our retail footprint, with the addition of three award-winning dispensaries, in a rapidly growing medical market that has signaled it could potentially transition to adult-use. We are fortunate to add a very talented and dedicated local management team as well. They will play a pivotal role in our success in Pennsylvania.”

Transaction Highlights

Verano has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of The Healing Center, LLC, a premier medical cannabis dispensary group in Western Pennsylvania, for a total of US$110,300,000, which is expected to be satisfied by the payment of US$55,150,000 in cash and US$55,150,000 in a combination of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B proportionate voting shares of Verano. Of the cash amount, 50% is payable at closing and the remaining 50% is payable 60 days after closing. The Healing Center, LLC operates three medical marijuana dispensaries in Cranberry Township, Washington and Monroeville. The Healing Center’s management team will remain with the Company. 

