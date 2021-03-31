 
checkAd

Psyence Group and Pure Extracts Sign JV Letter of Intent for the Extraction of Psilocybin from Psychedelic Mushrooms and Development of Psilocybin Formulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence”), and Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts”) are pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to form a Joint Venture (the “JV”) to develop superior techniques for the extraction of psilocybin from psychedelic mushrooms, as well as the development of advanced formulations containing psilocybin for the long-term treatment of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences.

Psyence is one of the world’s first psychedelic mushroom companies operating a federally legal commercial cultivation and extraction facility in Southern Africa and possessing an experienced global team of doctors and scientists striving for breakthroughs in palliative care, neurology, neuroscience and drug development.

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector with a state-of-the-art processing facility and an application submitted to Health Canada for a Dealer’s Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The companies plan to maximize the use of their combined infrastructure and networks in order to attain near-term milestones. Pure Extracts has a strong Canadian network of psychedelic mushroom experts, from cultivation to research & development, including Dr. Alexander MacGregor and his team at the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT), while Psyence’s network in South Africa, Lesotho and Jamaica has the expertise for the JV to rapidly develop natural psychedelics and novel drug delivery systems for patients throughout the world. Additionally, the Psyence team is experienced in structuring and running clinical trials and a near term goal will be to participate in a Canadian based, human clinical trial.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited about working with the deeply qualified science team at Psyence, one of only a handful of companies in the world operating a vertically integrated, federally licensed, psychedelic mushroom facility.” Dr. Justin Grant, Chief Scientific Officer of Psyence, commented, “This partnership with Pure Extracts will facilitate the importation of our standardized psychedelic mushrooms into Canada, giving us the opportunity to further optimize extraction methods and produce advanced products needed for safe clinical research. Our companies share the vision of providing the highest quality and most innovative psilocybin products for Canada, as evidenced by our facilities being constructed to GMP standards, and our commitment to rigorous scientific and clinical research for the development of transformational treatments for mental health disorders, with a particular focus on oncology palliative care.”

Seite 1 von 3
Psyence Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psyence Group and Pure Extracts Sign JV Letter of Intent for the Extraction of Psilocybin from Psychedelic Mushrooms and Development of Psilocybin Formulations VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence”), and Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts”) are pleased to announce the signing of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Psyence Group Announces Partnership With Base Pair Health and Strengthens Management Team
04.03.21
Psyence Group Launches its Functional Mushroom Brand, “Goodmind”