Next Games Oyj Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors of Next Games Corporation

Next Games Corporation Company Release 31 March 2021 at 2 PM EEST

The annual general meeting of Next Games Corporation (“Next Games” or the “Company”) was held in Helsinki on 31 March 2021.

The meeting was convened as allowed under Act 677/2020 on temporary derogation from certain provisions in the Companies Act so that the company’s shareholders could participate in the meeting and exercise their rights only by voting in advance and by presenting counterproposals and questions in advance.

The meeting approved the financial statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2020 and granted discharge from liability to all members of the board of directors and the managing director. In accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, the general meeting resolved not to distribute any dividends for the financial period ended on 31 December 2020. The general meeting decided to support the presented remuneration report for governing bodies.

The board of directors, remuneration and the auditor

The number of members of the board of directors was confirmed as six. Petri Niemi, Elina Anckar, Nicholas Seibert, Peter Levin and Jari Ovaskainen were re-elected members of the board of directors and Riikka Tieaho was elected as a new member.

The general meeting approved a monthly compensation of EUR 4,500 for the chairman of the board of directors and EUR 2,500 for other members of the board of directors. In addition, a compensation of EUR 1,000 will be paid to the members of the remuneration committee and the audit committee for each committee meeting. Furthermore, the travel expenses of the members of the board of directors will be compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy.

Audit firm Deloitte Oy was re-elected auditor of the company. APA Mikko Lahtinen serves as the responsible auditor of the company.

Authorisation to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the company own shares

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of a maximum of 1,800,000 own shares in one or more tranches. The shares shall be repurchased using the company’s unrestricted equity, on a multilateral trading facility in trading organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, due to which the repurchase will take place in a directed manner.

The price paid for the shares shall be based on the price of the company’s share on the multilateral trading facility, such that the minimum price of purchased shares is the lowest market price of the share quoted on the multilateral trading facility during the term of validity of the authorisation and the maximum price, correspondingly, is the highest market price quoted on the multilateral trading facility during the term of validity of the authorisation.

