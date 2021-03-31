Analytica Announces Expansion of PeriCoach Pelvic Health Solution into China

PeriCoach will be distributed through extensive network of postpartum care centres, hospitals, pharmacy chains, and online platforms serviced by the joint venture partners.

Joint venture will also leverage extensive network of over 30,000 clinicians in 100 cities to distribute PeriCoach in China.

Agreement builds upon Analytica’s existing Middle East distribution partnership to facilitate growth and manufacturing of PeriCoach in international markets.

Clinical trial confirms unsupervised PeriCoach treatment is on par with in-clinic pelvic floor physical therapy for treating stress urinary incontinence, at a much lower cost.

PeriCoach provides cost-effective solution to improve quality of life, ease burden of care and reduce incontinence pad expenditure in postpartum and aging populations.



BRISBANE, Australia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytica Limited (ASX:ALT), the Australian manufacturer of the PeriCoach pelvic floor exercise system for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement to manufacture, distribute and market the system in China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Analytica partners with Hebei NACOL Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (Nacol) and Shijiazhuang Biosphere Pty Ltd (Biosphere), based in Hebei Province.

Nacol key shareholders include two highly experienced Chinese medical manufacturing and distribution companies, Heibei Aineng Biological Technology Co., Ltd and Shijiazhuang YST Medical Supplies Co. Ltd.

The JV will register PeriCoach with the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) as a class II medical device. With CFDA clearance, PeriCoach can become a prescription treatment, initially covering the hospital network in the North China area.

Expansion into China will support the distribution of PeriCoach to both the rapidly growing postpartum rehabilitation market and the early-stage preventative senior market, as one in three women worldwide suffer from stress urinary incontinence. The agreement furthers Analytica’s strategy to bring PeriCoach into global markets, building upon growth in the Middle East with partner Motion Egypt LLC, and pursuit of other partners in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia outside of China.

PeriCoach is comprised of a medical device, smartphone app and the PeriVault, the largest pelvic floor muscle exercise database in the world. PeriCoach includes biofeedback technique guidance technology that helps women correctly perform pelvic floor exercises, also known as “Kegel” exercises, while the device and app are being used. Real-world data from PeriCoach patients1 shows that nearly 60% of women do not know how to engage these hidden muscles when they first use the device. PeriCoach technique guidance means “Kegels” can be done correctly and confidently by any woman in the privacy of her own home.