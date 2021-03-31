TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Blue Jays fans across Canada eagerly anticipate the start of the 2021 season, Rogers Communications today announced the launch of a new fundraising campaign in support of Jays Care Foundation’s Rookie League program, which helps kids facing barriers develop important life skills, while building confidence, resilience, and having fun. Starting today and running through the end of the year, the new fundraising campaign called “It’s More Than a Game” makes it easy for Canadians to support Rookie League and foster lasting social change in communities across Canada.

With more than a million Canadian children living in low-income households, Rookie League programs help remove financial barriers and create opportunities to ensure all youth can access programs like this. Rookie League uses the power of baseball and the appeal of the Toronto Blue Jays to help empower youth facing barriers become leaders beyond the ballpark.

As Jays Care Foundation’s largest funding partner, Rogers has provided more than $10 million to the foundation’s youth programs over the last decade. Now, Canadians can easily donate in a number of ways, including online, as an add-to-cart option at Today’s Shopping Choice (TSC), or at select Rogers store locations across Canada.

Jays Care’s Rookie League program is delivered to more than 14,000 Canadian children and youth across 10 provinces and two territories, in partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs, Indigenous organizations, and Toronto Community Housing. The summer camp programs, in-person or now held virtually for the second year in a row, are delivered by teen and adult staff trained by Jays Care Foundation and offered to youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in camps or sport due to socio-economic or geographical barriers.

This fundraising initiative to support Rookie League is part of a longstanding partnership between Rogers and Jays Care Foundation. In 2020, the partnership supported virtual summer camps for youth, built and refurbished Canadian baseball diamonds as part of Field Of Dreams, distributed more than a thousand adaptive home baseball kits for youth with disabilities enrolled in Challenger Baseball, awarded almost 60 Ted Rogers Scholarships for Jays Care-nominated youth since 2017, and last summer’s Step Up to the Plate food hamper initiative and donations provided 9 million meals for food banks across Canada.