AC Immune Hosts Investor Webinar Highlighting the Power of its Morphomer Platform to Enable Precision Medicine for Neurodegenerative Disease

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, will host an investor webinar today to discuss the unique benefits of the Company’s innovative Morphomer TM technology platform, which generates first-in-class therapeutic and diagnostic candidates to power AC Immune’s precision medicine approach for neurodegenerative diseases. The live webinar begins at 10am ET and can be accessed here .

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “Our industry-leading precision medicine approach aims to address the complexity and heterogeneity of neurodegenerative diseases by pairing highly selective and conformation-specific therapeutics with first- or best-in-class companion diagnostics. This approach is fueled, in part, by our clinically validated MorphomerTM platform, which combines decades of medicinal chemistry and drug development expertise to accelerate the design, synthesis, and development of brain- and cell-penetrant small molecules capable of binding to intracellular pathological proteins.

“Through the successful application of this platform, we are advancing a comprehensive pipeline of therapeutic and diagnostic Morphomers that address key targets such as Tau, TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and the NLRP3 inflammasome. We are pleased to provide an overview of the discovery and development of these programs, several of which have been validated in the clinic, as well as outline the significant milestones we expect to achieve across our portfolio or Morphomer- and SupraAntigen-derived portfolio over the coming months.”

The webinar features presentations and a Q&A session with members of AC Immune’s Management and Research and Development Teams: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer; Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Sonia Poli, Life Cycle Leader; and Dr. Francesca Capotosti, Group Leader, in vivo Pharmacology and Non-Clinical Safety.

Key highlights from the event:

AC Immune’s Morphomer technology enables the Company to deliver on its vision for precision medicine by fulfilling the need for differentiated therapies and a more comprehensive panel of diagnostic agents to characterize neurodegenerative diseases at the individual patient level.