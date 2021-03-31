 
BioRestorative Therapies Announces Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Application Related to its Off-the-Shelf ThermoStem Program

Notice of Allowance Grants Protection for Deriving Exosomes from Brown Adipocytes

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that the United States Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to the Company’s metabolic ThermoStem Program. The notice of allowance was issued on March 22, 2021 and is related to a new patent application not previously announced.

Claims granted under the new patent cover methodologies related to generating exosomes and brown adipocytes from human brown adipose-derived stem cells. Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles produced by cells that contain lipids, messenger-RNA, micro-RNA, cytokines and proteins. Therapeutic benefits of using exosomes have been demonstrated in various disease models and may provide a valuable therapeutic tool for treating disease.

“We are pleased to see that we have been granted an additional patent by the USPTO for our ThermoStem Program,” said Lance Alstodt, the Company’s CEO. “Our comprehensive portfolio of patents under our ThermoStem Program continues to expand as we develop and protect intellectual property related to large and growing markets where brown adipocyte therapeutics can be applied. I’m very proud of our team, driving towards the achievement of our stated goals. The advancement of our technology is a core, fundamental value driver of our Company. Our family of intellectual property coupled with our financial reporting progress are critical factors contributing to our growth strategy.”

It is expected that the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market will reach $368 million by 2022 as the development of research, clinical tools and therapeutics continues to grow in this emerging technology.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

