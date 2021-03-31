 
Rockridge Expands Drilling Program at Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the current diamond drilling program at its Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). The 1,600 metre program (6 to 8 drill holes) has been expanded to 2,100 metres (10-12 drill holes) given the initial visual indications of mineralization seen in the first few drill holes. The Company is fully funded and permitted for the expanded program. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 49 claims totaling 32,663 hectares (80,712 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-reg ...

The first eight holes of the program have been completed at the Gilbert Lake North and South target areas which are approx. 5 to 6 km to the west of the Knife Lake deposit. These targets were previously undrilled and drilling has intersected visual indications of VMS-style mineralization, including semi-massive to massive sulphides hosted in intermediate-mafic volcanic rocks and pegmatites. Early interpretations indicate it is the same stratigraphic horizon as the Knife Lake deposit. Based on encouraging observations in the initial holes, the program has been expanded and the focus of drilling will remain at Gilbert Lake with minor infill drilling planned in the immediate area of the 2019 maiden resource. Assay results for all holes are pending.

Knife Lake Winter Drill Collar Locations:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/DDH-Expand-NR_ ...

Highlights

  • Expanded drill program from 1,600 metres (6 to 8 drill holes) to 2,100 metres (10 to 12 drill holes) in the fully funded program

  • Drilling will focus on discovering VMS style copper deposits along newly defined conductors as well as at the Knife Lake VMS deposit

  • Gilbert Lake North and South targets, where very little historical exploration has been carried out, have begun to be tested with encouraging mineralization intersected in the first few holes

  • Infill drilling is also planned in the immediate area of the 2019 maiden resource at the deposit

  • Rockridge completed first work program in the last ~20 years in 2019, with highlight results including 2.03% Cu, 9.88 g/t Ag, 0.19 g/t Au, 0.36% Zn, and 0.01% Co (2.42% CuEq) over 37.6m beginning at 11.2m in hole KF19003
