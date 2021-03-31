Better Collective acquires Rekatochklart.com to strengthen market position in Sweden

The global sports betting media group, Better Collective, today announced that it invests further in the Swedish sports betting market by acquiring the online sports betting media Rekatochklart.com . Rekatochlart.com was founded in 2008 and is a leading Swedish online community where sports bettors and tips experts gather to share betting tips and analysis for upcoming sports events. In 2020, the platform generated annual revenue of approx 1.2 mEUR (12 mSEK), and operating earnings (EBITA) of approx 0.9 mEUR (8.9mSEK).

The purchase price was agreed to 3.8 mEUR (40 mSEK) and was paid in cash at closing. The acquisition was completed as an asset purchase from Win&Fun Media Ltd. and Better Collective will consolidate the acquired asset into its group accounts as of now. Rekatochklart.com will be managed by the Better Collective’s Sweden division.







Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Better Collective, says:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Rekatochklart.com to Better Collective. With its strong brand and community of tipsters, Rekatochklart.com is a perfect supplement to our business and a strategically important step for us in strengthening our position in Sweden. In a year packed with major international sports events like the EURO 2021, the Olympic Games and the Ice Hockey World Championship 2021, Rekatochklart.com will enable us to engage with many more sports fans in the Swedish market.”





Jens Carlsson, Founder of Rekatochklart, says:

“I am both excited and proud that we have been able to conclude the sale of our platform to Better Collective. This is a testament to the strength of our site and vibrant community of tipsters and gambling experts in Sweden. We become part of a well-managed and responsible company with a strong tradition for investing in its people and platforms - a company with a solid track record, when it comes to further developing sites and communities like Rekatochklart.com.”





The former owners of Rekatochklart.com, Jens Carlsson and Ulrik Sandebäck, will continue in consultancy positions in the Better Collective Sweden division.



In 2018, Better Collective invested 30 mEUR in the Swedish market by acquiring a network of Swedish sports betting media platforms such as speltips.se. With the acquisition of Rekatochklart.com, Better Collective now further strengthens its position in the market.







About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and VegasInsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).





