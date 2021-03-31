ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION AT AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19.
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 31.03.2021, 13:00 | 21 | 0 |
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:OTLC) (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) announced today
that the Chopra Foundation and Jiva are collaborating to bring a webinar regarding new approaches for managing COVID-19 cases as cases spike and new variants arise. The webinar- AYURVEDIC
PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19- is April 15 8:00P -9:30PM IST/ 7:30AM-9:00AM PST. The presenters are as follow:
- Inflammation and the Pandemic. Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, The Chopra Foundation
- Ayurveda & COVID Management in India. Dr. Partap Chauhan, BAMS, Founder and Director, JIVA Ayurveda
- PulmoHeal and its use for COVID. Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, Director of Ayurvedic Healing Inc., Advisor to Chopra Center
- COVID Management in Indian Hospitals. Dr. Vishal Rao, MD, Chief of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre
- Pandemic vs Endemic. Prof. Paul J Mills, Family Medicine and Public Health, University of California, San Diego.
- AI for self-assessment of COVID symptoms. Mr. Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.
- Post Recovery Therapy for COVID. Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.
- Ayurvedic Herbs and COVID. Prof. Shekhar Annambhotla BAMS, MD, Founder of Ayurveda Wellness Center - Ojas, LLC.
About PulmoHeal:
PulmoHeal consists of three components:
- A mobile app called ArtiHealth powered by Mateon’s AI platform that allows patients to submit a questionnaire and a daily cough recording to receive real-time information on their respiratory function and progress over time. Mateon has signed a joint development agreement with IBM Watson Health Research division to collectively work on AI models for respiratory assessments from Mateon’s data collection initiatives.
- A post-marketing survey (PMS) platform to crowd-source user experience for new indications.
- The drug PulmoHealTM, a broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement that is supported by a multi-center rigorous clinical study that has demonstrated efficacy against the viral respiratory infection- COVID-19;
Additional information at www.pulmoheal.com
Mateon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0