 
checkAd

ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION AT AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:OTLC) (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) announced today that the Chopra Foundation and Jiva are collaborating to bring a webinar regarding new approaches for managing COVID-19 cases as cases spike and new variants arise. The webinar- AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19- is April 15 8:00P -9:30PM IST/ 7:30AM-9:00AM PST. The presenters are as follow:

  1. Inflammation and the Pandemic. Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, The Chopra Foundation
  2. Ayurveda & COVID Management in India. Dr. Partap Chauhan, BAMS, Founder and Director, JIVA Ayurveda
  3. PulmoHeal and its use for COVID. Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, Director of Ayurvedic Healing Inc., Advisor to Chopra Center
  4. COVID Management in Indian Hospitals. Dr. Vishal Rao, MD, Chief of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre
  5. Pandemic vs Endemic. Prof. Paul J Mills, Family Medicine and Public Health, University of California, San Diego.
  6. AI for self-assessment of COVID symptoms. Mr. Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.
  7. Post Recovery Therapy for COVID. Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.
  8. Ayurvedic Herbs and COVID. Prof. Shekhar Annambhotla BAMS, MD, Founder of Ayurveda Wellness Center - Ojas, LLC.

About PulmoHeal:

PulmoHeal consists of three components:

  1. A mobile app called ArtiHealth powered by Mateon’s AI platform that allows patients to submit a questionnaire and a daily cough recording to receive real-time information on their respiratory function and progress over time. Mateon has signed a joint development agreement with IBM Watson Health Research division to collectively work on AI models for respiratory assessments from Mateon’s data collection initiatives.
  2. A post-marketing survey (PMS) platform to crowd-source user experience for new indications.
  3. The drug PulmoHealTM, a broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement that is supported by a multi-center rigorous clinical study that has demonstrated efficacy against the viral respiratory infection- COVID-19;

Additional information at www.pulmoheal.com

Seite 1 von 3


Mateon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION AT AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19. AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:OTLC) (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) announced today that the Chopra Foundation and Jiva are collaborating to bring a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FORMERLY MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.) NAME AND SYMBOL CHANGE.
15.03.21
MATEON ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL ON OT-101/IL-2 COMBINATION THERAPY FOR SOLID TUMORS
08.03.21
MATEON’S UPDATE ON C001 - GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101 AGAINST COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
60
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme