ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION AT AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") announced today that the Chopra Foundation and Jiva are collaborating to bring a webinar regarding new approaches for managing COVID-19 cases as cases spike and new variants arise. The webinar- AYURVEDIC PERSPECTIVES ON COVID-19- is April 15 8:00P -9:30PM IST/ 7:30AM-9:00AM PST. The presenters are as follow:



Inflammation and the Pandemic. Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, The Chopra Foundation Ayurveda & COVID Management in India. Dr. Partap Chauhan, BAMS, Founder and Director, JIVA Ayurveda PulmoHeal and its use for COVID. Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, Director of Ayurvedic Healing Inc., Advisor to Chopra Center COVID Management in Indian Hospitals. Dr. Vishal Rao, MD, Chief of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre Pandemic vs Endemic. Prof. Paul J Mills, Family Medicine and Public Health, University of California, San Diego. AI for self-assessment of COVID symptoms. Mr. Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. Post Recovery Therapy for COVID. Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. Ayurvedic Herbs and COVID. Prof. Shekhar Annambhotla BAMS, MD, Founder of Ayurveda Wellness Center - Ojas, LLC.

About PulmoHeal:

PulmoHeal consists of three components:

A mobile app called ArtiHealth powered by Mateon’s AI platform that allows patients to submit a questionnaire and a daily cough recording to receive real-time information on their respiratory function and progress over time. Mateon has signed a joint development agreement with IBM Watson Health Research division to collectively work on AI models for respiratory assessments from Mateon’s data collection initiatives. A post-marketing survey (PMS) platform to crowd-source user experience for new indications. The drug PulmoHealTM, a broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement that is supported by a multi-center rigorous clinical study that has demonstrated efficacy against the viral respiratory infection- COVID-19;

Additional information at www.pulmoheal.com