 
checkAd

Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 30, 2021.

At the Meeting, 43.29% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 12, 2021. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld
Peter M. Blecher 46,774,045 99.91% 43,136 0.09%
Mark A. Cochran 46,783,545 99.93% 33,636 0.07%
Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 46,702,181 99.75% 115,000 0.25%
Anthony J. Giovinazzo 46,411,681 99.13% 405,500 0.87%
Cameron L. Groome 46,702,083 99.75% 115,098 0.25%
Martin Marino 46,781,681 99.92% 35,500 0.08%
Joseph D. Renner 46,774,181 99.91% 43,000 0.09%

Shareholders also approved the following three additional resolutions at the Meeting, namely:

  1. Re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.98% of the votes cast in favour.
  2. Re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, with 91.77% of the votes cast in favour.
  3. An amendment to warrants purchased by insiders of the Company in 2017 to provide the same term extension granted to non-insider holders of that series of warrants, with 85.74% of the disinterested votes cast in favour.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Microbix Biosystems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Microbix & Seegene Canada Form COVID-Variant Collaboration
11.03.21
Microbix Antigen-test QAPs Now Available For Clinical Use

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.05.20
3
Microbix Biosystems - Coronavirus?