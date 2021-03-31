Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting
results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 30, 2021.
At the Meeting, 43.29% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 12, 2021. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Peter M. Blecher
|46,774,045
|99.91%
|43,136
|0.09%
|Mark A. Cochran
|46,783,545
|99.93%
|33,636
|0.07%
|Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony
|46,702,181
|99.75%
|115,000
|0.25%
|Anthony J. Giovinazzo
|46,411,681
|99.13%
|405,500
|0.87%
|Cameron L. Groome
|46,702,083
|99.75%
|115,098
|0.25%
|Martin Marino
|46,781,681
|99.92%
|35,500
|0.08%
|Joseph D. Renner
|46,774,181
|99.91%
|43,000
|0.09%
Shareholders also approved the following three additional resolutions at the Meeting, namely:
- Re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.98% of the votes cast in favour.
- Re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, with 91.77% of the votes cast in favour.
- An amendment to warrants purchased by insiders of the Company in 2017 to provide the same term extension granted to non-insider holders of that
series of warrants, with 85.74% of the disinterested votes cast in favour.
