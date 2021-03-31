Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 30, 2021.



At the Meeting, 43.29% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 12, 2021. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).