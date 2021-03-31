 
checkAd

AirBoss Receives Orders Valued at up to US$23 Million for Specialized Footwear Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

U.S. Department of Defense Selects Trusted Supplier to Provide CBRNE and Extreme Cold Weather Footwear

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG"), the global leader in survivability for the assured mobility, healthcare and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (“CBRNE”) communities, has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to US$15.1 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) for the manufacture and sale of up to 56,700 pairs of Extreme Cold Vapor Barrier Boots (“ECVBB”), commonly referred to as “bunny boots”. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support will administer this three-year contact and deliveries are expected to begin immediately.

In addition to the ECVBB contract, AirBoss also announced that it has recently received a US$7.9M order from the DOD for its Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboots (“MALOs”) as part of an IDIQ contract for MALOs previously announced in September 2019. This follow-on order reaches the maximum value of the original base contract for up to 600,000 pairs of MALO boots at an aggregate amount of US$26.7M.

“We’re extremely pleased to remain the trusted supplier of protective footwear for U.S. servicemembers around the world, a recognition of our longstanding capability to provide specialized survivability solutions that outperform in the most challenging environments,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss. “For decades, the U.S. government has selected our solutions, from respiratory protection to protective wearables, to protect warfighters, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and security personnel.”

The new ECVBB contract and MALO purchase order are included in the Company’s outlook for 2021 and build upon ADG’s successful history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the U.S. federal government. AirBoss and its predecessor companies have been providing critical protection to soldiers since the second world war.

The ECVBB is a legacy boot used by the United States Armed Forces. These robust, waterproof rubber boots are rated to perform in the coldest of weather conditions (-20 to -65 degrees Fahrenheit), with a liner-free interior retaining warmth by layering up to one inch of wool and felt insulation between two vacuum-tight layers of rubber. The ECVBB was originally designed at the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Center in Natick, MA during the Korean War for military expeditions in extreme cold weather environments. The proven warmth and durability of the ADG ECVBB has made these boots the extreme cold weather footwear of choice for the DOD.

Seite 1 von 3
Airboss of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirBoss Receives Orders Valued at up to US$23 Million for Specialized Footwear Solutions U.S. Department of Defense Selects Trusted Supplier to Provide CBRNE and Extreme Cold Weather FootwearNEWMARKET, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
AirBoss Announces Positive Outlook for 2021 Fueled by Strong Organic Sales
16.03.21
AirBoss Announces U.S. Federal Government Contract for High-Demand Personal Protective Equipment Valued at Up to US$576 Million
09.03.21
AirBoss Announces Record 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Ongoing Momentum
08.03.21
AirBoss to Acquire BlackBox Biometrics, Developer of Blast Gauge System