AirBoss Receives Orders Valued at up to US$23 Million for Specialized Footwear Solutions

In addition to the ECVBB contract, AirBoss also announced that it has recently received a US$7.9M order from the DOD for its Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboots (“MALOs”) as part of an IDIQ contract for MALOs previously announced in September 2019. This follow-on order reaches the maximum value of the original base contract for up to 600,000 pairs of MALO boots at an aggregate amount of US$26.7M.

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG"), the global leader in survivability for the assured mobility, healthcare and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (“CBRNE”) communities, has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to US$15.1 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) for the manufacture and sale of up to 56,700 pairs of Extreme Cold Vapor Barrier Boots (“ECVBB”), commonly referred to as “bunny boots”. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support will administer this three-year contact and deliveries are expected to begin immediately.

“We’re extremely pleased to remain the trusted supplier of protective footwear for U.S. servicemembers around the world, a recognition of our longstanding capability to provide specialized survivability solutions that outperform in the most challenging environments,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss. “For decades, the U.S. government has selected our solutions, from respiratory protection to protective wearables, to protect warfighters, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and security personnel.”

The new ECVBB contract and MALO purchase order are included in the Company’s outlook for 2021 and build upon ADG’s successful history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the U.S. federal government. AirBoss and its predecessor companies have been providing critical protection to soldiers since the second world war.

The ECVBB is a legacy boot used by the United States Armed Forces. These robust, waterproof rubber boots are rated to perform in the coldest of weather conditions (-20 to -65 degrees Fahrenheit), with a liner-free interior retaining warmth by layering up to one inch of wool and felt insulation between two vacuum-tight layers of rubber. The ECVBB was originally designed at the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Center in Natick, MA during the Korean War for military expeditions in extreme cold weather environments. The proven warmth and durability of the ADG ECVBB has made these boots the extreme cold weather footwear of choice for the DOD.