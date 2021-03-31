 
Red White & Bloom Provides Corporate Update

 - Platinum branded products continue to see increased demand with a Platinum Michigan record for the short month of February

  - High Times product launch in Michigan accelerating with over 50 dispensaries to carry High Times branded product on full launch

  - Company continues to make progress on closing of acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida

  - Once closed, current pending acqusitionswill see RWB operating in, or have brands available in, 6 of the top 10 states in the US measured by cannabis revenue with sales in 2020 exceeding $8.8B.2

  - CBD hemp cigarettes launched in 1000 store roll out in Florida under the Mid-American brand; which positions the Company to compete in step with the $800 billion tobacco industry3   
       

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Brad Rogers, CEO of RWB stated, “It is hard to believe that we are just finishing out Q1 2021. So much has changed both at RWB and in the markets that we focus on. We have seen a change in the US administration and have heard very encouraging statements about the intent of this administration to finally end the prohibition of cannabis in the US, as well as the much-needed support to those communities that have disproportionately suffered from the war on drugs. To that end, we at RWB are making investments to play our part in each jurisdiction that we will operate in as we embark on a significant expansion and transformation of our Company. In just a short few months we have closed on our acquisition of Platinum Vape, executed definitive agreements to enter the Illinois and Florida cannabis markets through acquisition and entered into partnerships to expand into Arizona and offer delivery to over 90% of Californians of our award winning Platinum line of products. There is no doubt that 2021 is quickly becoming the year of change for RWB, and we are committed to delivering a year of growth, operational excellence, and success for all stakeholders.”   

Red White & Bloom Provides Corporate Update  - Platinum branded products continue to see increased demand with a Platinum Michigan record for the short month of February - High Times product launch in Michigan accelerating with over 50 dispensaries to carry High Times branded product on full …

