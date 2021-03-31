BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Extraordinary General Meeting of BAUER AG approves capital increase

Schrobenhausen, Germany - The Extraordinary General Meeting of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft today voted with the required majority to approve the agenda items up for resolution, thereby supporting the proposals by the management.

The planned capital increase can now be implemented within the planned conditions. The company's share capital will thereby be increased from its current value of EUR 80,301,417.61, divided into 18,844,066 no-nominal-value bearer shares, by up to EUR 30,885,149.15 through a uniform mixed cash and/or non-cash capital increase by the issue of up to 7,247,715 new no-nominal-value bearer shares in the form of common shares (with voting rights). The shareholders are hereby granted the statutory subscription rights.

As already announced, the existing shareholders, both members of the Bauer family (who currently jointly hold 43.81% of shares and voting rights) and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH (which currently holds 19.84% of shares and voting rights) have expressed their interest in participating in the capital increase to a significant extent.

Placement of the shares is planned for the first half of 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the creation of new authorized capital up to a total of EUR 10,000,000.00 with the possibility of excluding subscription rights.

As part of his presentation, Michael Stomberg, Chairman of the Management Board of BAUER AG, reported on the planned capital measure as well as on the preliminary business figures for 2020 that have already been published. "Considering the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy and our business, we are proud of the developments in our company over the past year. We made it through this difficult year better than expected, were able to limit the loss and have laid a good foundation for the future. Now that the General Meeting has approved the capital increase, we can once again strengthen our equity ratio to achieve our goals for the coming years."