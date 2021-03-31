 
checkAd

Natural Colors transaction closed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:16  |  44   |   |   

Divestment of Natural Colors to EQT closed as of March 31, 2021

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and EQT today announced the completion of the transaction announced on September 26, 2020, whereby EQT and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S entered into an agreement with the purpose of EQT to acquire the Natural Colors division from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

The divestment follows the 2025 Strategy of Chr. Hansen becoming a differentiated bioscience company with focus on the microbial and fermentation technology platforms. The total consideration for the transaction is EUR 800 million on a cash and debt free basis which Chr. Hansen has already received. Transfer of business activities is completed, however, the full legal transition in a few countries will be finalized during the coming months.


Financial implications

The proceeds from the divestment will be used to reduce the leverage of Chr. Hansen. Also, as announced in connection with the Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2020, Chr. Hansen intends to pay out an extraordinary dividend at least equal to a normalized ordinary dividend for 2019/20, and will initiate the standard process for paying out extraordinary dividends. More information on the timing of the extraordinary dividend can be expected in connection with the Q2 announcement on April 15, 2021.

The one-off profits from the transaction, which is the difference between the book value of the transferred assets and liabilities and the transaction value received, will be accounted for as part of the profits from discontinued operations in Q3. The impact is estimated to be around EUR 650 million after taxes and transaction costs associated with the divestment.

The divestment covers business operations with asset transfers in more than 30 countries including transfer of 5 separate corporate entities and around 600 employees. Consistent with the transaction agreement, Chr. Hansen undertakes to provide various transition services for a period of up to two years to Natural Colors/EQT to ensure continuity of Natural Color business activities. The costs associated with Chr. Hansen corporate activities in Natural Colors that are not transferred to EQT will be partly covered by the fees from the transition services agreements, and will not impact the guidance on EBIT margin b.s.i. for this year.

Attachment


Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Colors transaction closed Divestment of Natural Colors to EQT closed as of March 31, 2021 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and EQT today announced the completion of the transaction announced on September 26, 2020, whereby EQT and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S entered into an agreement with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
6
Chr. Hansen - Bioscience-basierte Ingredienzen für den Nahrungsmittel-, Gesundheits- und Futtermitte