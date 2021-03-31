 
Orezone Orders Ball Mill for Bomboré and Provides Development Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce that it has taken several key steps as it continues to rapidly advance development of its 90% owned Bomboré Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Development Update:

  • Ball mill and other major equipment ordered: The order for the ball mill has been placed with NCP International in South Africa, a well-respected and experienced mill fabrication company. The mill will have dimensions of 17’ diameter by 25’ equivalent grinding length and a 3200kW variable speed drive motor. The ball mill is the long-lead time critical item and is scheduled to be shipped in 32 weeks, which is 10 weeks ahead of the allocated timeline in the current development schedule. Orders have also been placed or are in the final stages of being placed for several other major items of equipment including the apron feeder, CIL inter-tank screens, and CIL agitators. Equipment orders placed to date are generally at or below the current capital cost estimate.
  • Site earthworks have commenced: The Company has recently awarded contracts for bulk earthworks and civil infrastructure works. Contractor mobilization is ongoing, and work has started in several areas including: clearing and grubbing of the tailings storage facility (“TSF”) and process plant site areas; plant and mine access roads and permanent river crossings; water collection and storage ponds; and expansion of the current camp accommodations including potable water treatment systems.
  • Mining of the Off Channel Reservoir (“OCR”) is underway: Mining operations at the OCR commenced in February. Clearing and grubbing is complete and mining of the first bench commenced this week. The OCR remains on track to be completed by Q2-2022.
  • Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (“EPCM”): Engineering and procurement activities for the process plant, the TSF and water management systems are progressing well. The Lycopodium construction management team is scheduled to mobilize to site during Q2 of this year. All necessary COVID-19 protocols and procedures are established at site and the project remains on track for first gold pour in Q3-2022.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “The transition to project construction is going smoothly and the activities at the Bomboré project are ramping up rapidly. The order for the ball mill is a key project milestone and we are very pleased that the cost is in line with the 2019 feasibility study estimate and that it is anticipated to be delivered ahead of schedule. With their previous experience building West African Resources’ neighboring Sanbrado Project and Perseus’ Yaouré Project in Cote D’Ivoire, Lycopodium has quickly made significant progress with the EPCM workflow. Project advancement continues in a controlled manner as we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and local communities.”

