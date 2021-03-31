ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results

“Despite the many challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and over the course of the past year, the value of our unique discovery and development platform was further evidenced as ProMIS made considerable progress in expanding its portfolio of opportunities across multiple neurodegenerative diseases,” stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS’ Executive Chairman.

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Corporate Highlights

During 2020, we received proceeds from the exercise of warrants in the amount of $2,197,245. In March 2021, the Company completed a US$7.0 million (CDN$8.75 million) private placement of debentures. The debentures are convertible into common shares at the option of the holder at a conversion price of US$0.10 per share and accrue interest at 1% per annum, which is payable annually.

In May 2020, ProMIS announced it had identified novel antagonists against the receptor for activated protein kinase C1 (RACK1) that prevent the formation of dysfunctional protein aggregates and act to restore normal function. Evidence indicates that targeting RACK1 is a promising new strategy to address the complex mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In July 2020, the Company entered into two joint venture business arrangements (JV) with BC Neuroimmunology Lab, Inc. (BCNI). The first JV (JV1) will develop and market highly accurate, objective tests for the detection, diagnosis and monitoring of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). JV1 will offer existing blood-based assays for NfL (neurofilament light chain) and P-tau181 (phosphorylated tau181). Further assays will be developed, potentially incorporating our proprietary peptide antigens and tests for additional neurodegenerative diseases. The second JV (JV2) is a collaboration to develop a high-throughput, highly specific serological assay to accurately detect the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company and BCNI each own 50% of JV1 and JV2.