 
checkAd

Light Media Acquires KWONFT.com and KWONNFT.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

Acquisitions Strengthen Crypto Revolution Positioning In Burgeoning NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Space

Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that it has acquired: KWONFT.com and KWONNFT.com.

"CryptoCurrency Revolution continues to accelerate at LightSpeed, as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) take-off. Light Media will not be on the outside looking in, and has formed a strategic alliance with a key developer to firm up positioning in the rapidly-evolving crypto space. There is more news to come,” said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network.

About NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens): A non-fungible token is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. Blockchains such as Ethereum, and Flow each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

About Light Media: Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide, as well as cryptocurrency-centric platforms and technology. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.comwww.LightMediaHoldings.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Light Media Network
404-893-5752
lgmh@lightmedianetwork.com


Light Media Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Light Media Acquires KWONFT.com and KWONNFT.com Acquisitions Strengthen Crypto Revolution Positioning In Burgeoning NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Space Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration