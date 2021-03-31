Acreage Announces Opening of Third The Botanist Dispensary in New Jersey

With the opening of The Botanist Williamstown, located at 2090 N Black Horse Pike, Acreage now operates three dispensaries in New Jersey, which is the maximum allowable by state law. Acreage’s two other dispensaries are in Egg Harbor Township at 100 Century Drive and in Atlantic City (its New Jersey flagship dispensary) at 1301 Boardwalk located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S., today announced the opening of The Botanist Williamstown – a medical cannabis dispensary – in Williamstown, New Jersey. In anticipation of today’s Williamstown opening, The Botanist celebrated with a private ribbon cutting ceremony with Monroe Township Mayor Richard DiLucia and other local business and civic leaders on Friday, March 26.

With the opening of this third dispensary, Acreage is one of the only licensed operators in the state of New Jersey to have built out the maximum allowable footprint of three dispensaries and a cultivation and processing facility. Additionally, once its two cultivation and processing expansion projects in New Jersey are completed, Acreage will be well positioned as a market leader in time for adult use sales to commence.



Developed by Acreage, The Botanist is both a retail and product brand, focused on using the holistic power of cannabis to help wellness seekers. The Botanist offers a wide selection of cannabis-derived products, features a “science meets nature” retail design, and aims to help guide guests as they discover cannabis and the power of herbal wellness through cannabis expertise and education. For more information on the brand or to learn about the cannabis plant and potential uses, visit ShopBotanist.com, follow The Botanist on Instagram (@IAmTheBotanist) and Facebook (@IAmTheBotanist), or sign up to receive updates via The Botanist newsletter by clicking here.

ABOUT ACREAGE

With its principal address in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.