Digital Agriculture Market Size is Expected to reach USD 10587.6 Million by 2027, Reported by Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

PUNE, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title "Digital Agriculture Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027" Increasing day to day demand of food & growing labor shortage are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of Global Digital Agriculture Market.

Global Digital Agriculture Market size is valued at USD 5131.9 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10587.6 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Digital agriculture is the use of technology in agriculture such as sensors, AI, UAV, robot, GPS, temperature & moisture detector, etc. to collect, store, analyze data for required action. The technology is not limited to farm but it is expanded to whole value addition chain till output reaches to customer. Digital agriculture is also sometimes known as smart farming or e-agriculture is the result of increasing technological development, shortage of farm labor, changing climate conditions, AND decreasing water level for irrigation, etc. The continuous income with better standard of living without working in field has led to the urbanization and deployment of technology in farm for day to day activities which will help in improving productivity at low cost and due to the less human resource dependence, efficient processes, timely activities, etc. provides better environment for agriculture.

The use of automization such as driverless electric tractor, drone for applying pesticide, and robots for weeding will reduce the carbon footprint & increases the safety. The digital agriculture requires operator to understand and use the technology which would reduce the delays in sowing, plowing, irrigation & product delivery to market. The countries like Israel doesn't have natural environment for production of crop & hence it uses purified ocean water for irrigation, artificial environment for crop growth and etc.

During Covid-19 Pandemic, the government imposed restriction globally on movement has affected every market but agriculture is least affected. The manufacturing of technological equipment has also affected considerably which affects both demand & supply. The imposition of social distancing reduces farm labor considerable and the demand for digital agriculture has shown significant dip but it is expected to grow at fast pace to meet the demand of food around the globe after the pandemic.

