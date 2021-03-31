 
checkAd

New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on April 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562
China Domestic: 86 400 120 2840
Hong Kong: 800 965 561
Conference ID: 13718229

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volume.
The replay will be accessible through April 15, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13718229

A webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded. A presentation to accompany the call will also be available for download on the website.

About New Frontier Health Corporation
 New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals in operation or under construction in all four tier 1 cities and selected tier 2 cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.

New Frontier Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on April 8, 2021 New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Formation of Special Committee and Appointment of Advisors