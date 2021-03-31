New Frontier Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on April 8, 2021

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

United States: 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

China Domestic: 86 400 120 2840

Hong Kong: 800 965 561

Conference ID: 13718229

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volume.

The replay will be accessible through April 15, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13718229

A webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded. A presentation to accompany the call will also be available for download on the website.

About New Frontier Health Corporation

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals in operation or under construction in all four tier 1 cities and selected tier 2 cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.

