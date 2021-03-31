Plus Products Partners with Eaze to Launch Limited-Edition, Co-Branded Cannabis Gummy in California

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced that it is partnering with Eaze Technologies (“Eaze”), one of California’s largest delivery marketplaces for legal cannabis, to launch a co-branded, limited-edition cannabis gummy.

Eaze, a cannabis delivery marketplace in California with over 7 million completed deliveries 1 , teamed up with PLUS, which has sold over 100 million cannabis gummies 2 , for a limited-edition collaboration. This pairing is expected to deliver the high quality, consistent and great-tasting edibles experience for which PLUS is known to the Eaze CIRCLES brand in its first edible product.

, teamed up with PLUS, which has sold over 100 million cannabis gummies , for a limited-edition collaboration. This pairing is expected to deliver the high quality, consistent and great-tasting edibles experience for which PLUS is known to the Eaze CIRCLES brand in its first edible product. The CIRCLES x PLUS gummy will be a Pink Lemonade flavored hybrid blend containing 5mg of THC per gummy.

PLUS has been the top-selling edibles brand on Eaze for the last three consecutive years, and had two of the platform’s top 5 best-selling SKUs across all categories in 20203.



“We are ecstatic to be able to launch a product with Eaze,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO of PLUS. “Not only is Eaze one of the largest cannabis delivery marketplaces in California, but, like PLUS, Eaze came from humble beginnings in the Bay Area before growing into a staple of the California cannabis market. We look forward to leveraging our best-in-class gummy manufacturing experience to work with a company so deeply embedded in the California cannabis marketplace.”

“PLUS is one of Eaze’s oldest partners, and the brand is synonymous with innovation and product quality,” said Rogelio Choy, CEO of Eaze. “For our initial CIRCLES edible product, we've taken our most popular vape flavor and worked with PLUS to recreate that experience in gummy form.”

1) According to internal Eaze sales data

2) According to Headset.io from January 2018 through December 2020

3) According to internal Eaze sales data

Availability

California THC: PLUS and its family of cannabis-infused edible brands are currently available in licensed retailers across the state of California and online at shop.plusproductsthc.com .

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com .