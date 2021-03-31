 
36Kr Holdings Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

BEIJING, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that Ms. Jihong Liang has decided to resign from her roles as the Company’s chief financial officer, director and member of the compensation committee, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

“I would like to thank the Board, the management, and all 36Kr-ers, for the opportunities, trust and friendship that you gave me,” Ms. Liang said. “And a special thank you to my team who fought with me, and all stakeholders and fans of 36Kr, for your constant encouragement. I will continue supporting the further development of 36Kr in whatever way I can.”

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, commented, “On behalf of 36Kr, I would like to thank Ms. Liang for her tremendous contributions as 36Kr’s CFO and a director over the last few years, and I wish her all the best.”

The Company’s Board appointed Mr. Hao Lan as a director, effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Lan, who joined 36Kr in 2018, currently serves as a vice president, overseeing business development in domestic regions and services for local municipalities. Mr. Lan has over 10 years of experience in operational management. Prior to joining 36Kr, he held various positions at Sina.com, Auto China and Bitauto.com. Mr. Lan received his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Shandong University of Technology in 2004.

The Company appointed Mr. Xiang Li as acting chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2021 while the Board proactively searches for a replacement. Mr. Li joined 36Kr in 2016 and currently serves as a financial director, involved in the Company’s financial reporting and financing activities. He has over 15 years of financial experience. Prior to joining 36Kr, Mr. Li served in various positions at Samsung, CNH Australia, Sony Ericsson and Smith & Nephew. He received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Nankai University in 2005 and his Master's degree in Finance from Macquarie University in 2016. Mr. Li is a licensed CPA in Australia and Canada.

