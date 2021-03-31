QAD DynaSys Announces the Release of DSCP 2021
QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, today unveiled the innovative new capabilities of the 2021 release of the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) platform. In response to the unprecedented supply chain disruptions of 2020, QAD DynaSys has enhanced its flagship solution with digital planning capabilities designed to help its customers be more agile and resilient. These enhancements include end-to-end scenario planning capability that delivers a true parallel planning experience combined with supply chain risk management and pervasive financial metrics to enable fact-based decision making that aligns with corporate objectives. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).
"At QAD DynaSys, we pride ourselves on truly understanding the needs of our customers,” said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. “Consequently, we acutely felt our customer’s pain during the COVID-19-caused disruption to the global supply chain. Our product roadmap is focused on helping our customers respond to disruption and this release offers several key technologies designed to enable them to be more agile and resilient during challenging times.”
“2020 was a year like no other for QAD DynaSys R&D,” added QAD DynaSys Vice President of R&D and Support Jean-Luc Rominger. “Despite much of the team being forced to work remotely, we quickly reorganized into a virtual office and rapidly delivered crucial technology to our customers. We are launching the QAD DynaSys Digital Supply Chain Planning 2021 platform focused on supporting responsive and informed decision making.”
DSCP 2021’s new features mark a significant step in the product’s evolution. A summary of the new features includes:
- Scenario Planning: Advanced Scenario Management Planning provides end-to-end business simulation capability so customers may predict the potential impact of future events before they occur. DSCP 2021 provides a comprehensive scenario analysis feature that compares multiple plans side-by-side and weights objectives to allow planners to make informed and fact-based decisions.
- Risk Opportunity Management: DSCP 2021 allows planners to identify, socialize and collaboratively mitigate risks and exploit opportunities.
- Financial Planning: This release adds financial metrics across the supply chain to roll up costs and revenues from purchasing, production, distribution and sales activities. Using these metrics, planners can analyze the business in terms of revenue, profitability and budget adherence. Users can simulate exceptional events such as production overtime or expedited freight to model their profitability impact before commitment.
- Social Collaboration: Social Collaboration captures qualitative intelligence from planning stakeholders to generate an auditable record of discussions relating to planning decisions, task execution, risk mitigation and exception resolution. The user experience is similar to that of common social media apps. The objective is to facilitate the collective input of stakeholders to reach the best consensus outcome.
QAD DynaSys DSCP 2021 is a functionally rich, digital planning solution that helps global companies operate effectively. Available in the cloud for digital supply chain software implementation without the need for the user to administer the hardware, it provides an end-to-end solution with specific capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, manufacturing planning, financial planning, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning (IBP).
