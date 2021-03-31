QAD DynaSys Announces the Release of DSCP 2021

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, today unveiled the innovative new capabilities of the 2021 release of the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) platform. In response to the unprecedented supply chain disruptions of 2020, QAD DynaSys has enhanced its flagship solution with digital planning capabilities designed to help its customers be more agile and resilient. These enhancements include end-to-end scenario planning capability that delivers a true parallel planning experience combined with supply chain risk management and pervasive financial metrics to enable fact-based decision making that aligns with corporate objectives. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

"At QAD DynaSys, we pride ourselves on truly understanding the needs of our customers,” said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. “Consequently, we acutely felt our customer’s pain during the COVID-19-caused disruption to the global supply chain. Our product roadmap is focused on helping our customers respond to disruption and this release offers several key technologies designed to enable them to be more agile and resilient during challenging times.”