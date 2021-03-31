 
QAD Announces Enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and Related Solutions Designed to Help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises Manage Disruption

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and other solutions in the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio.

Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences and new and revised government regulations. To succeed in response to these unprecedented changes, manufacturers must quickly adapt by rethinking their business models and processes. QAD calls companies that can do this rapidly, Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

QAD Adaptive ERP and the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of solutions help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises to become more:

  • Agile: An agile manufacturer is performance-oriented and has process mobility and system flexibility. It responds rapidly to internal and external business changes.
  • Intelligent: An intelligent manufacturer is connected, data-driven and optimized. It uses data to get real-time insights into operations, customers and the market environment.
  • Innovative: An innovative manufacturer is aware, dynamic and customer experience-focused. It effectively addresses business turbulence with new processes, services and products.

The latest release of QAD solutions includes new functionality and capabilities designed to help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises leverage disruption and change by addressing five critical capabilities:

  • Effective Enterprise Management lets manufacturers operate from a trusted set of essential enterprise processes including integrated multi-currency, multi-GAAP and multi-entity financials, best practice purchasing, shared services, real-time data and flexible data analytics.
  • Digital Manufacturing allows manufacturers to leverage digital and advanced technologies to better communicate, analyze and use real-time information to meet cost and quality objectives.
  • Complete Customer Management delivers an outstanding customer experience that builds a company's brand and helps acquire, sell to and retain customers with less effort and expense.
  • Integrated Supplier Management improves supplier collaboration and supply chain visibility allowing for faster response to changes in supply and demand.
  • Connected Supply Chain helps manufacturers effectively collaborate with supply chain partners and address the challenges associated with managing complex and ever-changing global supply chains.

“The latest release of QAD Adaptive ERP continues to add functionality to the Adaptive UX and the QAD Enterprise Platform while introducing enhancements in many additional areas, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Trade Management and Analytics,” said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. “We’ve also greatly enhanced our Integrated Supplier Management capabilities with the recent acquisition of Allocation Network. Manufacturers globally face unprecedented levels of supply chain disruption requiring 360-degree visibility and control of supply networks and supplier performance. This release delivers a variety of new capabilities, across all five of our adaptive manufacturing focus areas, specifically designed to increase user productivity and boost manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.”

