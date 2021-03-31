 
PROG Holdings Increases Investment in Ecommerce

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), a fintech holding company operating Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for retailers, announces three new members of its executive team as part of the company’s continued investment in its best-in-class ecommerce and mobile platforms.

Majdi Haroun, Sr. Vice President of Engineering, previously worked at Calvin Klein, NBC/Comcast, and Microsoft, where he drove ecommerce progression and growth. Majdi specializes in taking companies with a strong online retail foundation and accelerating them into digital leaders.

Matt Ball, Vice President of R&D, is a fintech veteran with more than 20 years of experience working with Fortune 100 companies to enable POS- and web-based payment networks. Most recently, he was CTO of ParkMobile, a leading provider of contactless payments across the U.S., where he built a next generation, cloud-native platform. Previous to ParkMobile, Matt was CIO of Payments & Commerce at Fifth Third Bank.

Dan Stevenson, Vice President of Ecommerce, is a senior executive with more than 20 years of leading, innovating, and growing ecommerce and sales divisions at Apple, Sony, Gateway, and VSP Global. Dan’s specialty is driving and aligning cross-functional teams to deliver significant revenue, profit and customer experience improvements in the digital arena.

“The additions of Majdi, Matt, and Dan will bolster our current leadership position in ecommerce, drive future innovation in our product offering, and further disrupt the digital fintech market,” said Steve Michaels, CEO of PROG Holdings. “They possess the foremost industry expertise and skills and will enhance our already strong team. We will continue to invest in our talent and technology, which enables underserved consumers to shop how and where they want.”

Progressive’s leading ecommerce platform lets retailers quickly and easily grow their ecommerce business by providing a ready-made solution for online customer transactions.

Its interactive website, http://developers.progleasing.com, allows retailers to integrate Progressive’s platform with their own websites in minutes through a variety of integration options including Magento, Demandware, JS snippets, custom APIs, and more.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-PRG) is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and ecommerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with ecommerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit ProgLeasing.com and Vivecard.com.

