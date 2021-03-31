 
checkAd

Herc Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) will host its first quarter 2021 earnings call and webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The Company plans to issue a press release with the financial results on the same day prior to the call.

Those who wish to listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides should visit the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at IR.HercRentals.com. The press release and presentation slides for the call will be posted to this section of the website prior to the start of the call.

Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to ask questions may participate in the call by using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. participants: +1-877-883-0383
International participants: + 1-412-902-6506
Access code: 5626586
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hri210422zhhctA1G.html

Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call start time to ensure that you are connected to the call and to register your name and company.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company website at IR.HercRentals.com, where it will be archived for two weeks after the call. A telephonic replay will be available for one week. To listen to the archived call by telephone, U.S. participants should dial + 1-877-344-7529 and international participants should dial + 1-412-317-0088 and enter conference ID number 10153206.

 

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2020 total revenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

Herc Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herc Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast Date Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) will host its first quarter 2021 earnings call and webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The Company plans to issue a press release with the financial results on the same day …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Herc Holdings Announces Participation in Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 16, 2021