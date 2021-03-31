Vocera Smartbadge Receives FIPS 140-2 Certification

"Earning defense-grade security verification is an essential part of our mission to protect and connect care team members on the frontlines serving our veterans and service members,” said Dave Lively, vice president of product management at Vocera. “We are proud to earn FIPS certification for the Vocera Smartbadge and continue supporting healthcare workers across Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense as they provide efficient, safe and compassionate patient care.”

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it received FIPS 140-2 certification for the Vocera Smartbadge. Certificate #3865 validates that the Vocera Smartbadge Cryptographic Module meets government protocols required to support secure wireless communication in Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense healthcare facilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hands-free communication technology has been a lifeline for many healthcare workers, empowering them to get help and access resources without risking infection. The intelligent, voice-controlled Smartbadge can be worn and used under personal protective equipment (PPE), minimizing the risk of contamination and helping preserve valuable PPE. Care team members wearing a Smartbadge can initiate communication by simply saying, “OK, Vocera” followed by voice commands like “call infection control team,” or “call supply manager.” Clinicians can connect and collaborate with the right person or group completely hands-free, even in isolation, while scrubbed in, or wearing surgical gloves.

Purpose-built for healthcare, the durable Smartbadge can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors, and more. The award-winning device combines hands-free calling capability of the Vocera Badge with smartphone functionality to provide meaningful, real-time information to nurses, doctors and other care team members. The 2.4” touchscreen enables clinicians to send secure text messages, receive prioritized clinical events, and read notifications with patient context to accelerate care and improve patient safety. Additionally, the Smartbadge has a dedicated panic button to help protect and connect healthcare staff in emergency situations.

The FIPS 140-2 certification program supports the federal agencies' goals to modernize and standardize the adoption of innovative technology, while driving standards of security and excellence among vendor solutions. For more details about the certification of the Vocera Smartbadge, visit the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) website.

