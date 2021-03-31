 
Paysign Announces Launch of New Digital Banking Referral Program

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services, and payment processing, today announced the launch of their Paysign Premier referral program, designed to give businesses easy, turnkey access to a digital banking solution for their payees. The referral program is available immediately with no startup costs.

The Paysign Premier digital bank account is a “checkless” demand deposit account (DDA) with a personalized Visa debit card. It offers accountholders access to their pay up to two days early, cash back rewards, real-time account info through a mobile app or web portal, and 24/7/365 bilingual customer care. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a complement to their suite of tailored payment solutions, Paysign has packaged a turnkey version of their Premier digital bank account program to allow businesses to streamline their payments process and reduce costs without going through a lengthy program design and implementation. By offering digital banking as a benefit to their payees – whether employees, gig workers, vendors, or contractors – businesses can instantly add value and improve payee loyalty and satisfaction.

“Digital banking solutions have been gaining in popularity among businesses and consumers for the last decade,” said Mark Newcomer, co-founder and CEO of Paysign. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only sped up the trend. Now, more than ever, it pays for businesses to consider ways of streamlining their own payout practices, while offering a valuable financial service to their payees in the process. We’re excited that the new Premier referral program removes the barriers typically associated with getting a payments solution off the ground.”

The Paysign Premier digital bank account is a “checkless” demand deposit account (DDA) with a personalized Visa debit card. It offers accountholders access to their pay up to two days early, cash back rewards, real-time account info through a mobile app or web portal, and 24/7/365 bilingual customer care.

Visit paysign.com/digitalbanking for more information about Paysign’s digital banking solutions for businesses, or email premier@paysign.com to get started with the Premier referral program.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs and integrated payment processing services designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Incorporated in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption, and improve customer, employee, and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

