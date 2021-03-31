 Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

With the new certification, companies can now use the Medallia Experience Cloud platform to enrich Dynamics 365 data with powerful customer feedback and sentiment directly within Dynamics 365, empowering sales and service teams to effectively retain and grow their customer base by being more customer aware.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) a market leader in customer and employee experience, and a Microsoft partner, announced today the availability of Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, “Medallia is a welcomed addition to Microsoft AppSource, giving customers a way to extend their Microsoft products with out-of-the-box market leading customer experience solutions.”

“Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings customer insights directly into Dynamic 365, giving its users a complete 360-degree view of the customer and how they feel about their interactions with a brand,” said Jason Likins, Medallia vice president of alliances. “Armed with these insights, sales and service teams can have more targeted and empathetic interactions and communications with customers, helping to increase customer satisfaction and retention and drive revenue growth.”

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005264/en/