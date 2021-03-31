Li-Cycle Launches Partnership with The Shore Foundation to Provide Communities with Enhanced Access to Technology

Li-Cycle is committed to Corporate Social Responsibility and using sustainability measures to improve the lives and livelihoods of the communities in which it operates, and the planet as a whole. Through its collaboration and corporate sponsorship, Li-Cycle will bolster The Shore Foundation’s ability to empower local communities through the enhancement of their technological access and distribution of refurbished laptop and desktop computers that have been given new life.

"We are very excited to launch our partnership with The Shore Foundation, as we have dedicated ourselves to supporting impactful ESG initiatives, ensuring that Li-Cycle does its part to improve our local communities. We have roots within the City of Rochester and understand and appreciate the value that The Shore Foundation offers to the citizens of Rochester and surrounding areas,” said Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle. “We’re constantly looking for more opportunities to give back as we continue on our own mission to provide a circular solution for safe, sustainable resource recovery from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.”

This commitment from Li-Cycle is expected to benefit many community groups that address issues like access to education, homelessness, at-risk youth, and job empowerment programs. Through the partnership, Li-Cycle will also assist The Shore Foundation with recycling of laptop lithium-ion batteries for computers that are unable to be refurbished and redistributed. Li-Cycle’s corporate sponsorship will run from 2021 to 2024 and will help cover the costs of refurbishing the laptops and desktop computers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Li-Cycle as our partner and greatly appreciate their support of our mission,” commented Megan Alchowiak, Executive Director of The Shore Foundation. “This is a great reflection of Li-Cycle's commitment to the community and now more than ever, this support will provide more refurbished computers to our neighbors in need.”