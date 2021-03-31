 
Insight Public Sector Named as Principal Technology Partner for Cyber Bytes Foundation Advanced Technology Labs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced a partnership between Insight Public Sector and the Cyber Bytes Foundation (CBF) to launch the Advanced Technology Labs at the Quantico Cyber Hub (QCH), based in Stafford, Virginia.

QCH will serve as a cyber research, innovation and training hub for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal agencies, state and local government, nonprofits, businesses, colleges and universities. The Advanced Technology Labs will provide access to technology experts, equipment and training from 15 leading global solutions providers working with Insight Public Sector, Insight’s division serving the needs of federal, state, local and education government agencies.

“Technology will transform how government and the public sector at large support our communities and bolster our global leadership. Government agencies and their R&D teams can learn about new technologies and solutions, test proof of concepts, and have access to a deep bench of resources to accelerate deployment and implementation,” said Scott Friedlander, Senior Vice President of Insight Public Sector. “Our partnership with the Cyber Bytes Foundation will help our public agencies and education institutions stay in front of cutting-edge technology to pioneer and advance the adoption of new cyber strategies that preserve U.S. interests and thwart malicious actors.”

QCH will be a vendor-agnostic collaborative environment where experts, processes and capabilities are brought together to customize solutions to accelerate the implementation of advanced cyber technologies, including:

  • 5G
  • Artificial Intelligence and machine learning
  • Virtual/augmented/mixed reality
  • Cloud (public, hybrid, tactical)
  • Cybersecurity
  • DevSecOps
  • Modeling/simulation
  • Wargaming

The mission of the Cyber Bytes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to establish and sustain a unique cyber ecosystem to produce the education, innovation and outreach programs to enhance developers and the cyber workforce.

“We are relentlessly pursuing the technology to solve the warfighter’s most complex challenges not only at the DoD, Federal, State, local and enterprise levels, but also for small, medium and large businesses,” said Matt Weaver, Director of Business Development, Cyber Bytes Foundation. “Insight Public Sector’s capabilities are critical to expanding our efforts to rapidly accelerate solutions.”

As a global solutions aggregator, Insight creates simplicity for clients’ most complex technology challenges by bringing deep relationships with the world’s leading solutions providers to its secure, end-to-end digital transformation strategies and managed services. Insight Public Sector has secured the following partners to support the Quantico Cyber Hub: Microsoft, Cisco, Clarifiai, Commvault, Dell, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, McAfee, Micro Focus, NetApp, Nvidia, Onclave Networks, Red Hat and Viewsonic.

To learn more about the Quantico Cyber Hub, please visit www.cyberbytesfoundation.org or email Matt@cyberbytesfoundation.org. For more information about Insight Public Sector, visit ips.insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight Public Sector

At Insight Public Sector, we help organizations of all sizes navigate complex challenges through our four key solution areas: Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization. With deep expertise and end-to-end capabilities, we’ll help you manage today’s priorities and prepare for tomorrow’s needs. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

Disclaimer

