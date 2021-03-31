Organic Garage Commences Trading on OTCQX Market Under Ticker OGGFF

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Organic Garage Ltd. (“ Organic Garage ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), is pleased to announce that effective March 31, 2021, it will graduate from the Pink Market and commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “OGGFF”.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “OG” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “9CW1”.

"The commencement of trading on the OTCQX will provide a large U.S. investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in Organic Garage’s ongoing growth," stated Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage. "Trading on OTCQX will enhance our share liquidity and widen the reach and awareness of our products and services."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG; FRA:9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

