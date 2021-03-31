VMware Cloud Accelerates App Modernization through Modular, Multi-Cloud Services

For more than 20 years, VMware has powered essential business applications around the world. More than 300,000 organizations have built and run more than 85 million workloads on VMware, and more than five million developers build apps on VMware technology. Today, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is helping customers unlock the power of multi-cloud and deliver modern applications at the speed of business with the unveiling of VMware Cloud.

VMware Cloud is a distributed, multi-cloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud. It provides distinctive advantages to both developers and IT operators who are often forced to make tradeoffs. VMware Cloud boosts developer productivity by enabling them to build and deploy to any cloud. The platform enables IT to modernize infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk. With the launch of VMware Cloud, VMware is announcing new offerings that bring a more integrated experience to customers. These offerings include: