VMware Cloud Accelerates App Modernization through Modular, Multi-Cloud Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

For more than 20 years, VMware has powered essential business applications around the world. More than 300,000 organizations have built and run more than 85 million workloads on VMware, and more than five million developers build apps on VMware technology. Today, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is helping customers unlock the power of multi-cloud and deliver modern applications at the speed of business with the unveiling of VMware Cloud.

VMware Cloud is a distributed, multi-cloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud. It provides distinctive advantages to both developers and IT operators who are often forced to make tradeoffs. VMware Cloud boosts developer productivity by enabling them to build and deploy to any cloud. The platform enables IT to modernize infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk. With the launch of VMware Cloud, VMware is announcing new offerings that bring a more integrated experience to customers. These offerings include:

  • VMware Cloud Universal: a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services.
  • VMware Cloud Console: a single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure regardless of where it’s deployed.
  • VMware App Navigator: a new offering for assessing and prioritizing app transformation initiatives across an entire application estate based on the value of each app.

“We are on the cusp of the next evolution of cloud and apps. Architectures are becoming distributed and increasingly multi-cloud, while modern applications will soon outnumber traditional apps. The challenge for any CIO is to take advantage of this new innovation without introducing more complexity and risk,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. “VMware Cloud is the only cloud solution today that customers can use in the datacenter and on any cloud, accelerating their modernization journey with speed, simplicity, and better security. With VMware Cloud Universal, customers make a single purchase and gain the ability to deploy apps across any environment, then move them as business or application requirements change.”

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Partners Accelerate Profitability with New Customer Lifecycle Incentives from VMware
18.03.21
VMware to Present at the UBS Virtual Summit on Cloud & Infra Security Convergence
17.03.21
VMware Names Paula Hodgins SVP, Worldwide Accounts and Telco Sales
16.03.21
VMware Broadens Multi-Cloud Management Support to Address Customer Flexibility and Choice
09.03.21
VMware Evolves Developer and AI-Ready Infrastructure to Advance Digital Business

