Centre Lane Partners Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Shares of Synacor

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) (“Synacor”), today announced that Centre Lane Partners (“Centre Lane”), a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America, has successfully completed its affiliate’s tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Synacor, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash, without interest and subject to any required withholding taxes, net to the seller in cash. The tender offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021, and in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 10, 2021, among affiliates of Centre Lane and Synacor.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised that as of 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on March 30, 2021, the expiration of the tender offer, 29,423,436 shares of common stock of Synacor were validly tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 74% of the outstanding shares of Synacor’s common stock. All of these shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Centre Lane will promptly pay for such shares. In addition, 4,937,092 shares were delivered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures. When taken together, the shares of Synacor’s common stock tendered and delivered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures represent approximately 86% of the outstanding shares of Synacor’s common stock.