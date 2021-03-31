 
checkAd

Centre Lane Partners Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Shares of Synacor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) (“Synacor”), today announced that Centre Lane Partners (“Centre Lane”), a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America, has successfully completed its affiliate’s tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Synacor, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash, without interest and subject to any required withholding taxes, net to the seller in cash. The tender offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021, and in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 10, 2021, among affiliates of Centre Lane and Synacor.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised that as of 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on March 30, 2021, the expiration of the tender offer, 29,423,436 shares of common stock of Synacor were validly tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 74% of the outstanding shares of Synacor’s common stock. All of these shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Centre Lane will promptly pay for such shares. In addition, 4,937,092 shares were delivered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures. When taken together, the shares of Synacor’s common stock tendered and delivered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures represent approximately 86% of the outstanding shares of Synacor’s common stock.

Centre Lane intends to complete its acquisition of Synacor through the merger of SY Merger Sub Corporation, an entity controlled by Centre Lane, with and into Synacor. A vote of Synacor’s stockholders is not required to complete the merger. In connection with the merger, any remaining outstanding shares of Synacor’s common stock will be converted into the right to receive $2.20 per share in cash, without interest and subject to any required withholding taxes, net to the seller in cash, the same consideration received by stockholders who tendered their shares in the tender offer. Upon completion of the merger, Synacor will become a privately held company and its common stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Centre Lane

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches situations with a solutions orientation, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane’s operational, financial and strategic expertise and support. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com.

About Synacor

Synacor is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

Synacor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centre Lane Partners Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Shares of Synacor Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) (“Synacor”), today announced that Centre Lane Partners (“Centre Lane”), a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America, has successfully completed its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Synacor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
16.03.21
SYNACOR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Synacor, Inc. - SYNC