Cubic Board Accepts Revised Acquisition Proposal from Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital at $75.00 Per Share

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $75.00 in cash for each share of Cubic’s common stock, representing a premium of approximately 69% to Cubic’s unaffected closing stock price on September 18, 2020, the last trading day before the Company’s disclosure of third-party interest in potentially acquiring Cubic. The all-cash transaction will be valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has accepted a proposal from Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”), to increase the price per share of their pending acquisition of Cubic to $75.00 per share in cash. The Company has accepted this proposal and entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Veritas (the “Merger Agreement” and, as amended, the “Amended Agreement”) to acquire the Company.

Cubic’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) gave due consideration to the revised proposal it received from Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX: S63; Bloomberg-STE: SP) (“ST Engineering”) to acquire the Company for $78.00 per share (the “ST Engineering Proposal”). In making its decision, the Board carefully assessed the relative benefits and risks of the proposals from both Veritas and Evergreen and ST Engineering. The Board determined that, based on the superior certainty and anticipated timing of closing the existing transaction with Veritas and Evergreen, the revised proposal from Veritas and Evergreen was in the best interests of all Cubic’s shareholders.

In connection with this determination, the Board (i) approved and adopted the Amended Agreement, (ii) recommends that the Company’s shareholders adopt the Amended Agreement, (iii) recommends that the Company’s shareholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals described in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting of Cubic’s shareholders filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and mailed to shareholders on or about March 26, 2021, and (iv) determined that the ST Engineering Proposal, after giving effect to all revisions made to such proposal by ST Engineering, is neither a “superior proposal” nor a proposal that would reasonably be expected to lead to a “superior proposal” as that term is defined in the existing Merger Agreement. As a result, Cubic has ceased engagement with ST Engineering in accordance with the terms of the Amended Agreement.