Epazz DeskFlex Room Scheduling Software Launches Vaccine Management Solution as Part of COVID-19 Vaccination Initiatives

At present, three (3) vaccines are FDA-approved and recommended to prevent contracting the virus. These include the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine. With mass vaccination activities aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the total population, several businesses and companies are doing their part in speeding up and tracking vaccination efforts among their staff and team members.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EPAZZ Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based, mission-critical software solutions, announced today the launching of the DeskFlex's Vaccine Management solution for COVID vaccination initiatives among businesses and organizations.

The DeskFlex Vaccine Management solution is one of its COVID compliant features that allow employees to notify the company about their vaccination status against the Covid19 virus. It monitors and tracks the employees' vaccination history and their subsequent scheduled doses. It allows their team members to upload vaccination certificates to the system. It is an essential software feature to support contact tracing and uphold safety protocols in the workplace.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Chairman, and CEO of Epazz, Inc.,

"DeskFlex vaccine management solution will further secure the workplace and schools from COVID-19 infections. When administrators identify those who haven't had the vaccine, they can make the appropriate decisions for the good of the majority."

DeskFlex vaccine management software will remind the staff of their following vaccination schedule or upcoming booster shots by sending out email and text notifications. The system keeps accurate and updated details on the Vaccination Date, Vaccination Type, Required Booster Shot, Schedule of Booster Shot, Completed Booster Shot, and Date of Booster Shot Completion.

Using DeskFlex's vaccine management solution, the company admins can manage their workforce well. With the employees’ submitted vaccination certificates, they can purposefully decide whether to revisit their health and safety protocols in the workplace and change their operations management.

DeskFlex's vaccine management software aims to reinforce every workplace's health and safety measures. DeskFlex desk booking software solution takes pride in providing industries with innovative COVID-compliant software features. Among the COVID-compliant features include Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits, Manage Survey, Visitor Management, Bluetooth Beacons, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Contactless Room Displays, and many more.