Kutcho Copper Reports on Feasibility Study Progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update regarding the feasibility study being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company) on the high grade Kutcho Copper - Zinc Project, which is on target for completion mid-year 2021.



“As an underground mining scenario is being thoroughly developed in support of the current feasibility study, options for a combination of alternative mining methodologies for the various deposits are also being evaluated to develop a project that is optimal in terms of economic returns and environmental outcomes and that is sensitive to community objectives,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper Corp. “We look forward to the results of this optimization of development strategies and to potentially expanding the benefits of the Kutcho project.”