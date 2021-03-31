 
checkAd

Kutcho Copper Reports on Feasibility Study Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update regarding the feasibility study being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company) on the high grade Kutcho Copper - Zinc Project, which is on target for completion mid-year 2021.

“As an underground mining scenario is being thoroughly developed in support of the current feasibility study, options for a combination of alternative mining methodologies for the various deposits are also being evaluated to develop a project that is optimal in terms of economic returns and environmental outcomes and that is sensitive to community objectives,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper Corp. “We look forward to the results of this optimization of development strategies and to potentially expanding the benefits of the Kutcho project.”

Items substantially completed to date include:

  • The underground mine access and development have been designed on the basis of an updated geological model, resource estimation and structural features. The underground mine design has been through a number of iterations as a function of stope and geotechnical parameters. Production throughput has been adequately and realistically defined by the constraints imposed by stope sequencing and ore release based on an efficient and cost effective longitudinal long hole stoping mining methodology.

  • The mine plan utilizes block selection on an NSR basis that recognises not only historical pricing and cost relationships but considers the significant changes in the copper and zinc markets since the publication of the 2017 pre-feasibility study (“2017 PFS”).

  • Extensive confirmatory metallurgical testwork was completed at the beginning of the year, based on the revised metallurgical process and results derived and reported by the Company throughout 2020. The results confirmed the process and reagent scheme previously reported and is expected to provide enhanced metal recoveries compared with the 2017 PFS.

  • The surface infrastructure for the underground mine has been designed to provide a more compact footprint and eliminate any encroachment on creeks with sensitive fish habitats in order to facilitate an environmentally sound project and enhance permitting timelines. The Tailings Management Facility, which is in the final stages of design, will reflect a construction methodology that ensures stability and safety throughout the facility’s life and minimises long term post-closure impacts.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Kutcho Copper Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kutcho Copper Reports on Feasibility Study Progress VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update regarding the feasibility study being led by CSA Global …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
PERFORMANCE-BOOSTER ***: Autohersteller enorm unter Druck! Batterie-Metalle leer gekauft! Kupfer Aktien profitieren jetzt massiv!
25.03.21
Kutcho Copper Announces $2.5 Million Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
10
Kupfer Explorer mit Mega Upside