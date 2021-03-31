Kutcho Copper Reports on Feasibility Study Progress
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress
update regarding the feasibility study being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company) on the high grade Kutcho Copper - Zinc Project, which is on target for
completion mid-year 2021.
“As an underground mining scenario is being thoroughly developed in support of the current feasibility study, options for a combination of alternative mining methodologies for the various deposits are also being evaluated to develop a project that is optimal in terms of economic returns and environmental outcomes and that is sensitive to community objectives,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper Corp. “We look forward to the results of this optimization of development strategies and to potentially expanding the benefits of the Kutcho project.”
Items substantially completed to date include:
- The underground mine access and development have been designed on the basis of an updated geological model, resource estimation and structural features. The
underground mine design has been through a number of iterations as a function of stope and geotechnical parameters. Production throughput has been adequately and realistically defined by the
constraints imposed by stope sequencing and ore release based on an efficient and cost effective longitudinal long hole stoping mining methodology.
- The mine plan utilizes block selection on an NSR basis that recognises not only historical pricing and cost relationships but considers the significant changes in
the copper and zinc markets since the publication of the 2017 pre-feasibility study (“2017 PFS”).
- Extensive confirmatory metallurgical testwork was completed at the beginning of the year, based on the revised metallurgical process and results derived and reported
by the Company throughout 2020. The results confirmed the process and reagent scheme previously reported and is expected to provide enhanced metal recoveries compared with the 2017 PFS.
- The surface infrastructure for the underground mine has been designed to provide a more compact footprint and eliminate any encroachment on creeks with sensitive
fish habitats in order to facilitate an environmentally sound project and enhance permitting timelines. The Tailings Management Facility, which is in the final stages of design, will reflect a
construction methodology that ensures stability and safety throughout the facility’s life and minimises long term post-closure impacts.
